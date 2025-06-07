PAC chair calls for timely financial statements from govt spending bodies

The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Hon Justin Joseph, has called on all government spending agencies to produce their 2024-2025 financial statements.

According to Joseph, this move aims to enable the committee to scrutinize government expenditures, particularly the wage and salary chapters, and ensure accountability.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Friday, June 6, Hon. Joseph emphasized the importance of these financial reports in tracking the implementation of the approved budget.

He noted that despite parliament not currently sitting, committee chairs remain active, engaging with relevant government authorities to understand revenue management challenges.

“We require the budget for 2024-25 and the corresponding financial statements to be prepared. All spending agencies must generate their financial statements,” said Joseph.

“Once these statements are produced, they will be submitted to us as financial reports. From these reports, we will assess and make judgments as public accounts. If there are delays or issues identified during implementation, we can inquire why this is happening and request explanations from the accounting officers.”

Hon Joseph highlighted that the timely preparation of financial statements is critical for accurate reflection on budget approvals and expenditures.

He stressed that the committee focuses on evidence-based reporting and that delays in submitting reports have been a persistent challenge for the Public Accounts and Audit Chamber.

“The preparation of financial statements is a crucial issue for us. Reports are not being produced promptly, which hampers our ability to monitor spending effectively,” he said. “Our focus is on evidence-based reporting; anything beyond that is given less consideration.”

The PAC Chair’s call underscores ongoing efforts to improve fiscal transparency and accountability within South Sudan’s government institutions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter