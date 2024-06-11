290,000 lives at risk of starvation to get assistance -OCHA

The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan on Tuesday announced it released US$20 million in funding to provide life-saving assistance to 300 thousand most vulnerable people in three states and an administrative area.

The funding is targeting 290,0000 people facing some of the most extreme conditions in Aweil East of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Nasir in Upper Nile, Rubkona in Unity, and Pibor in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

OCHA quoted Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Coordinator for South Sudan as saying; “ This allocation will help address their most urgent food security needs and strengthen the resilience of host communities and people who have returned home fleeing the conflict in Sudan,” said

The allocation, according to OCHA , aims “to avert a further deterioration of living conditions for the people in those areasand improve resilience through livelihood support.

“This is particularly critical from August onwards, when the effects of the lean season (April to July) are expected to manifest in increased malnutrition rates and food insecurity levels,” said OCHA.

This allocation emphasizes the participation of affected communities to ensure that the chosen activities reflect their priorities and respond to urgent life-saving needs.

It is also reportedly intended to increase direct funding to national NGOs to promote localization and empower grassroots organizations.