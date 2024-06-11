11th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   290,000 lives at risk of starvation to get assistance -OCHA

290,000 lives at risk of starvation to get assistance -OCHA

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Women wade through flood waters after the River Nile broke the dykes in Pibor, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, South Sudan October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan on Tuesday announced it released US$20 million in funding to provide life-saving assistance to 300 thousand most vulnerable people in three states and an administrative area.

The funding  is targeting 290,0000 people  facing some of the most extreme conditions in Aweil East of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Nasir in Upper Nile, Rubkona in Unity, and Pibor in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

OCHA quoted  Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Coordinator for South Sudan as saying; “ This allocation will help address their most urgent food security needs and strengthen the resilience of host communities and people who have returned home fleeing the conflict in Sudan,” said

This allocation emphasizes the participation of affected communities to ensure that the chosen activities reflect their priorities and respond to urgent life-saving needs.

It is also reportedly  intended to increase direct funding to national NGOs to promote localization and empower grassroots organizations.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census 1

South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking 2

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects 3

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu 4

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Disability Coordinator in VP Rebecca’s office arrested over alleged car theft 5

Disability Coordinator in VP Rebecca’s office arrested over alleged car theft

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fuel tanker driver killed, soldier injured in Lainya road ambush

Published 20 mins ago

290,000 lives at risk of starvation to get assistance -OCHA

Published 2 hours ago

Journalists urged to uphold integrity in mobile journalism

Published 3 hours ago

Malawi’s president says VP’s plane crashed, no survivors found

Published 4 hours ago

Yambio school with highest girl enrolment receives new classrooms from UNIMISS

Published 4 hours ago

Finalizing S.4 exams marking stalled over resource constraints -Awut

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!