Fresh hope as Bor launches modern urban water supply system

Children in Bor town cheered as clean water gushed from a new tap — a moment many families had long dreamed of. For years, residents relied on untreated water from the Nile or shallow wells. Now, safe water is flowing just steps away from their homes.

On Thursday, 6th November 2025, Bor marked a historic milestone as UNICEF, in partnership with the National Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, officially launched the Bor Urban Water Supply System — a modern, climate-resilient project designed to provide safe water to more than 96,000 residents of Jonglei State’s capital.

Bor water plant – Photo credit: Wol Mapal

Supported by the Government of the Netherlands and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the system aims to ease the daily struggle of families, especially women and children who have spent years fetching unsafe water.

“We used to walk long distances every morning just to fetch water,” said Mary Nyok, a mother of five from Bor town. “Sometimes the river water made our children sick. But now, clean water is right here in our community. It feels like life itself has returned to Bor.”

The new system features modern boreholes, solar-powered pumps, and advanced treatment facilities built to withstand floods and droughts — a key investment as climate change continues to impact the region.

At the Water Treatment Plant on the outskirts of Bor, government officials, development partners, and local residents gathered early for the official launch organized by the South Sudan Urban Water Corporation (SSUWC) in partnership with UNICEF, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation (MWRI), and the Ministry of Housing, Lands, and Public Utilities (MHLPU).

The ceremony began with prayers led by Rt. Rev. Thomas Agou, followed by a guided tour of the modern facilities led by Eng. John Jurkuch Yaak. Guests, including the Governor of Jonglei State, Dr. Riek Gai Kok, senior government officials, and partners from UNICEF and the Netherlands, joined in the symbolic ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the project.

Sign post for the Bor water plant – Photo cred: Wol Mapal

During the remarks session, Jacob M. Chol, State Minister for Housing, Lands, and Public Utilities, described the project as “historic and a life-changing achievement for the people of Bor.”

“This system will ease the burden on thousands of families who, for years, have depended on untreated water from unsafe sources,” he said.

UNICEF’s Country Representative, Ms. Noala Skinner, said the initiative reflects true partnership and perseverance.

“When families have safe water, children can stay healthy, girls can stay in school, and communities can focus on building their future,” she said. “This project is more than infrastructure, it is dignity, resilience, and hope made tangible.”

Speaking on behalf of development partners, Paul Tholen, the Dutch Ambassador to South Sudan, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting clean water access and climate resilience.

“I am very grateful on behalf of the Government of South Sudan for the commissioning of the new Bor urban water project, which will go a long way to prevent water-related diseases and improve people’s health in Bor town. I urge all users to pay for the water and the Bor water utility station to manage the system sustainably,” he said.

“I am very happy that the people of Bor now have access to safe drinking water. In order to sustain this water service delivery, the public should pay their water bills on time, and the authorities should use the revenues to improve the system,” he added.

SSUWC Managing Director, Yar Paul Kuol, and National Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hon. James Mawich Makuach, emphasized sustainability, noting that local technicians have been trained to operate and maintain the facilities.

“This project belongs to the people of Bor,” Minister Makuach said. “Our goal is to ensure that every drop continues to flow for generations across the country.”

Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok, the Guest of Honor, praised the partnership behind the project, calling it “a new chapter in Bor’s story of renewal and progress.”

After the speeches, guests toured the central 750m³ elevated water reservoir, standing 15 meters high in Block 3, before visiting connected households and a public water kiosk in Bor town. Residents expressed deep gratitude, saying clean water has brought new life and peace of mind to the community.

For many, the new system means an end to years of waterborne diseases and long walks to fetch water. Vendors who once sold untreated water now connect directly to the network, and schools and health centers can finally rely on a steady, clean supply.

As music filled the air, children danced, women sang songs of joy, and community leaders spoke of a brighter future for Bor — and for other towns across South Sudan still waiting for similar change.

“When you have clean water, you have peace of mind,” said one youth leader. “It gives us time to work, to study, to dream.”

The newly inaugurated system now serves more than 2,000 households, with 28 water kiosks and household connections across Bor town.

The Bor Urban Water Supply System is part of UNICEF’s broader effort with the government and partners to expand WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services nationwide — improving health, dignity, and opportunity for millions of South Sudanes.

