ADIPEC 2025: South Sudan attracts global oil & gas investors in Dubai

ABU DHABI, UAE (Eye Radio) – South Sudan has attracted attention from international oil service providers and exploration companies at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), one of the world’s largest and most influential oil and gas events, which runs from November 3 to 6.

The forum provides a crucial platform for investors to learn more about the country’s oil industry, paving the way for future partnerships as South Sudan seeks new investors amid ongoing discussions over pending Petronas shares.

This year’s ADIPEC, themed “Energy. Intelligence. Impact,” reflects the global shift toward sustainable and innovative energy systems.

The event features over 2,250 exhibitors across 17 halls and four specialized zones covering decarbonization, maritime logistics, and digital transformation.

Speaking at the conference, the Ministry of Petroleum’s Technical Advisor, Mohamed Lino, highlighted the growing investor interest in South Sudan’s oil sector.

“For us at our stand here, we have been receiving so many visitors who are interested in different parts of the oil industry,” Lino said.

“Some are service providers or vendors looking to supply their products or services to South Sudan. Some are also petroleum exploration companies that are interested in seeing how to acquire blocks in South Sudan.”

Lino confirmed that the ministry has “collected a huge number of contacts” that will help them engage these potential partners upon returning to South Sudan.

Ambassador Nyandeng Deng Mangordit from the South Sudan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates also emphasized the importance of South Sudan’s presence at the exhibition.

Speaking on SSBC on Wednesday, November 5, Ambassador Nyandeng noted, “As today is the third day, there are a lot of investors that have come to our pavilion… and they have been asking a lot of questions. They want to partner with South Sudan. And which is a good move as it is the first time for South Sudan to showcase their exhibition regarding the oil.”

She added that ADIPEC facilitates high-level networking with energy professionals worldwide, creating opportunities for strategic collaborations vital to the growth of South Sudan’s energy sector.

