Calm returns to Nasir County after SSPDF-SPLM-IO talks – Commissioner

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. James Gatluak Lew Nasir County commissioner - Courtesy of Commissioner Office

Nasir County Commissioner reports improved calm in the region following the implementation of a communication mechanism between SSPDF and SPLM-IO forces.

Two weeks ago, conflicting statements emerged from a member of parliament and an SSPDF spokesperson regarding a violent incident involving civilians.

MP Reath Muoch alleged that SSPDF forces attacked civilians. In contrast, Major General Lul Ruai, the SSPDF spokesperson, claimed that armed bandits ambushed SSPDF personnel, resulting in the death of three officers.

Nasir County Commissioner, Hon. Gatluak Lew told Eye Radio a relative calm following the establishment of a communication mechanism between SSPDF and SPLA IO commanders.

This mechanism was set up to provide coordinated morning and evening security updates and to maintain peace in the area.

“The only way to maintain or to restore peace in Nasir is that we have to work together, based on my plan I have communicated to all stakeholders including the military commanders on both sides from the government, SSPDF, the IO and the county authorities that all of us we must be together,” said Hon Gatluak.

“During the time everyone will come to the office then we will be together and you know when the bosses are together as the leader then the other supports will not cause any issues,” he said.

“The main cause of this is one is because of the lack of communication, you know when you are not communicating with anyone you will not know that this person has the problem.

“I have told them as am the head of security in Nasir we need to work together  and that we have already started on phone communication and that is what we used to do, every morning they have to report to me and at every evening.”

