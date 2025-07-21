Four candidates announce bid as SSFF presidential race kicks off

The race for the presidency of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has officially begun, with four prominent figures submitting their candidacy files ahead of the upcoming elections.

Among the contenders is in the race is Molana Kamal John, the president of Monuki FC, and Mr. Teng Deng, both of whom bring their own football and administrative experience to the competition.

Also, the former SSFF President Francis Amin Michael, who is seeking a return to the top office.

He is joined by the current president, Lt-Gen. Augustino Madout Parek, who is vying for a second term

According to the SSFF Electoral Committee, the submitted files will now undergo a thorough examination to ensure that each candidate meets the eligibility criteria.

The submission of bids comes weeks after the South Sudan Football Federation Electoral Committee announced August 15, 2025, as the date for the federation’s presidential elections.

According to the Electoral Committee, candidates vying for the positions of President and Vice President must meet several eligibility requirements.

They include being a South Sudanese national and a permanent resident of the Republic of South Sudan, holding a Bachelor’s degree in any field, and possessing at least four years of experience in football within the last eight years in South Sudan.

In addition, candidates must not have been found guilty or sentenced by the FIFA Ethics Committee or any other recognized sports body, among other requirements.

The final list of approved candidates will be released following the review process.