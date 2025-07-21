Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

The Secretary-General of the National Examination Council, Simon Nyok, has announced that the marking of the national secondary school exams is complete, and the results are expected to be released by the end of this month.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Mr. Nyok explained that the delay in releasing the results is due to a liquidity crisis affecting the country.

He added that his office has submitted a payment request of 280 million South Sudanese Pounds to the Bank of South Sudan to facilitate the completion of the remaining administrative processes.

According to Nyok, over 1,000 exam markers are still unpaid, but he remains hopeful that results will be made public before the end of July.

“I’m happy that we have been able to get through. We are only analyzing the result now. We have finished marking, by the way. It’s good news I have to tell you,” he said.

“The result will be out as soon as possible. We are putting more pressure with all our teams, all the teachers volunteering, doing what I’m sure by the end of the month we will release the results. This is my expectation,” he added.

Nyok apologized to candidates and their parents or guardians for the delay, and he is urging policymakers to consider reviewing examination fees to ensure the sustainability of future national exams.

“We have been talking to policymakers to allow us to check examination fees so that the exam itself can finance itself. There are many parents out there this now in South Sudan. They want to pay fees so that once the exam is sat for, the results must get out within one or two months,” he said.

“This is something that we are advocating now, and our government is for this. My message is, I apologize for the too much delay in the release of examination results. because of the situation our government is in,” he added.

In December 2024, over 50,000 candidates sat for the national secondary school exams at 319 centers across the country.

However, many of the students have expressed growing frustration over the prolonged delay in the release of their results.

