21st July 2025
Armed youth will disarm in two weeks – says Unity State Gov.

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Governor Riek Bim Top. (Photo: Office of the Governor).

The Governor of Unity State, Riek Bim Top, has announced that the civilian disarmament process in the state will begin within the next two weeks, following an agreement by armed youth to hand over their weapons to local chiefs.

The announcement came during the Ruadhkeey-Mankien Conference, a major event launched over the weekend in Mayom County to address insecurity and promote peaceful coexistence.

The conference, which began on Saturday, brought together national and state lawmakers, government officials, traditional chiefs, women, and youth leaders.

The disarmament is part of the state of emergency declared by President Salva Kiir in June for Mayom County and Warrap State, aimed at curbing ongoing violence fuelled by the widespread possession of firearms among civilians.

Speaking at the conference, the governor said the implementation of the disarmament plan is expected to take effect in approximately two weeks.

“All people agree unanimously that the guns will be given to the government, the disarmament, and that will be through the chiefs and other opinion leaders But those who will resist, then now this is where the force will be used.  We agree, in few days, this thing will be effective, probably about two weeks from now,” he said in a statement aired on the state-run SSBC.

The conference also focused on addressing concerns raised by cattle owners regarding the protection of their livestock once they are disarmed. Additionally, spiritual leaders were tasked with using their influence to encourage youth to disarm peacefully.

21st July 2025

