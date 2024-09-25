25th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Speaker Nunu reshuffles three committee heads and deputies

Speaker Nunu reshuffles three committee heads and deputies

Authors: Baria Johnson | Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

National Legislative Assembly Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba. (-)

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has reshuffled the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the committees of Finance, Veteran Affairs, Energy and Dams.

The changes were read by the Clerk following today’s sitting.

In the order, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba relieved Changkuoth Bichock Reth as the chairperson of Finance and planning and appointed him as the chairperson of Committee on Energy and Dams.

She relieved Reverend Micheal Ayuen Johnson, the chairperson of Committee on Defense and Veteran Affairs and appointed as Chairperson of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Speaker removed Mapen Manytuil, the Chairperson on Energy and Dams, and appointed him as Chairperson of the Committee of Defense and Veteran Affairs.

Right Honorable Nunu removed the Deputy chairperson of Committee on Energy and Dams Adwoul Bol Aggany and appointed him to the Committee on Defense and Veteran Affairs.

Meanwhile, Lawmaker Kuol Lual deputy chairperson of the committee on Defense and Veteran affairs was appointed to the committee on Energy and Dams.

Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 2

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published September 24, 2024

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio 4

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published September 24, 2024

Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan 5

Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan

Published September 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF recovers 6 bus abductees, 8 still missing -Gen. Lul

Published 2 hours ago

Speaker Nunu reshuffles three committee heads and deputies

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Marial Dongrin tables 2024-2025 annual budget

Published 3 hours ago

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables

Published 6 hours ago

NAS refutes SSPDF bus attack allegations

Published 6 hours ago

USAID donates generator to Eye Radio

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.