Speaker Nunu reshuffles three committee heads and deputies

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has reshuffled the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the committees of Finance, Veteran Affairs, Energy and Dams.

The changes were read by the Clerk following today’s sitting.

In the order, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba relieved Changkuoth Bichock Reth as the chairperson of Finance and planning and appointed him as the chairperson of Committee on Energy and Dams.

She relieved Reverend Micheal Ayuen Johnson, the chairperson of Committee on Defense and Veteran Affairs and appointed as Chairperson of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Speaker removed Mapen Manytuil, the Chairperson on Energy and Dams, and appointed him as Chairperson of the Committee of Defense and Veteran Affairs.

Right Honorable Nunu removed the Deputy chairperson of Committee on Energy and Dams Adwoul Bol Aggany and appointed him to the Committee on Defense and Veteran Affairs.

Meanwhile, Lawmaker Kuol Lual deputy chairperson of the committee on Defense and Veteran affairs was appointed to the committee on Energy and Dams.

