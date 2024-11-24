Pagan condemns use of excessive force in Juba, calls for rule of law

The leader of the Real SPLM, Pagan Amum has condemned the government’s use of excessive firepower and heavy weaponry in densely populated residential areas of Juba city in response to resistance during the attempted relocation of General Akol Koor.

The former SPLM secretary-general called the government’s actions a grave mistake, stressing that military force should never be used to arrest citizens, even if they are former officials.

Pagan emphasized the need for the rule of law to prevail in such situations, insisting that such incidents should be handled through legal means, not violence.

“The events that happened the day before yesterday are very unfortunate. The use of excessive firepower and heavy weaponry in densely populated residential areas is a big mistake by the government this should have not been allowed,” Pagan stated in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

“You can’t fight with military weapons in the capital and towns just because of resisting arrest, that is wrong,” he said.

“Military force should not be used to arrest citizens even if he was a former General who has already been dismissed from national security,” Pagan said.

“The use of force was uncalled for and this should have been done based on the rule of law and according to the law,” he concluded.

Pagan criticized the recent attempt to arrest Gen Akol without a warrant, calling it a violation of citizens’ rights.

However, he also questioned why Gen Akol, who has long been involved in enforcing national security laws, would resist arrest under the same circumstances that have led to the detention of many South Sudanese citizens without due process.

Pagan stressed the importance of legal procedures, stating that any arrest should be supported by a court-issued warrant and proper communication of the charges.

“What I understand is that there was an attempt to arrest General Akol without a warrant, which is a violation of citizens’ rights, including his own. What has he done to warrant such an arrest or to have his movement restricted?” Pagan stated.

“Even though General Akol is the very person who advocated for the passage of the national security law that is now being used against him, if he has committed a crime, he should be brought before a court, or the court should issue a warrant of arrest, clearly stating the charges against him and informing him of the reasons for limiting his freedom,” he remarked.

“Why would General Akol resist an arrest without a warrant, when he has arrested many South Sudanese without court-issued warrants? Why is it acceptable for him but not for other citizens?” he questioned.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



CAF U-17 AFCON CECAFA qualifiers draw set for November 28 Previous Post