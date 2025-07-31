31st July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | News   |   Foreign engineer killed in Morobo ambush, three others missing

Foreign engineer killed in Morobo ambush, three others missing

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

The car in which the engineer traveled was burnt|Courtesy

A foreign civil engineer working on a school project in South Sudan’s Morobo County was killed early Thursday morning in a deadly ambush along the Morobo-Kaya road, local officials and security sources have confirmed.

James Karigi was traveling with a fellow engineer around 8:00 a.m. when unknown gunmen attacked their vehicle en route to Kaya.

The two men had reportedly been contracted by the Don Bosco Catholic Diocese of Morobo to carry out construction at the new St. Charles Lwanga School.

“The body of James Karigi was recovered from the burning vehicle,” Commissioner Bullen said.

According to Morobo County Commissioner Hon. Charles Data Bullen, the attackers also targeted two motorcycle riders believed to be escorting the engineers. The whereabouts of the second Kenyan national and both riders remain unknown as of this report.

“Government forces responded swiftly, and during a brief exchange of fire, one of the attackers, identified as a known SPLA-IO fighter, was killed.”

While no group has officially claimed responsibility, Bullen linked it to the presence of SPLA-IO elements in the region, whom he blamed for the wave of ambushes and violence against civilians.

The Don Bosco Diocese has yet to release an official statement, but a Church source described the incident as “a tragic loss and a blow to our educational mission in the region.”

Bullen extended his condolences to the victims’ families and the Don Bosco community, urging them to “stay strong in these trying times.”

Authorities have advised all travelers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity along major roads in the county, especially in volatile areas.

Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 2

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 4

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published 9 hours ago

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Driver killed, motorcyclists abducted in Maridi-Yei road ambush

Published 6 hours ago

Foreign engineer killed in Morobo ambush, three others missing

Published 8 hours ago

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published 9 hours ago

‘Invisible hands’ blocking plot allocations in CES, lawmaker alleges

Published 10 hours ago

SSFF electoral body set to unveil eligible candidates

Published 12 hours ago

Undersecretary Pia calls for honest land reform to prevent conflict

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.