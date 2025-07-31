31st July 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

Geographical location of Kajo-keji

Tensions along the South Sudan-Uganda border have flared again after Uganda’s military reportedly deployed more troops into four additional locations inside Kajo-Keji County, violating a recent de-escalation agreement between the two countries.

According to Kajo-Keji County Commissioner Wani Jackson Mule, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) are no longer stationed only in Nyainga-Moda, the original flashpoint of previous clashes.

The troops have now extended their presence into Goloko, Alimara, Merewa, and Kolurunga, with Kolurunga described as a mountainous zone where Ugandan forces reportedly arrived on Tuesday.

“They are still inside the territory of Kajo-Keji, not only in Nyainga-Moda now,” Commissioner Mule told Eye Radio Thursday morning.

“They have expanded to more areas by deploying more troops to areas that were not formerly under their control. This is causing fear and potential displacement for residents living in those locations.”

Mule added that the deployment now includes military tanks positioned at key entry points along the border, including the Purai-Mako road near Kwenda stream.

The commissioner is warning that the ongoing deployment risks inflaming local tensions and undoing fragile peace efforts.

He is appealing to national authorities, IGAD, and the African Union to intervene swiftly.

“I’m requesting the national government to engage proactively with the authorities in Kampala to make sure they effect what they say by stopping any new deployments,” he said.

“If on our side we also begin deploying to counter those new deployments, there will be a high chance of clashing. That should be stopped.”

Mule stressed that the situation must remain isolated to Nyainga-Moda. The area was previously acknowledged by both governments as the subject of dispute—until a resolution was negotiated through diplomatic channels.

In the meantime, the commissioner has called on residents of Kajo-Keji to remain calm but vigilant, assuring them that the county administration is actively engaging relevant institutions to defuse the situation.

31st July 2025

