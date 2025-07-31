Driver killed, motorcyclists abducted in Maridi-Yei road ambush

A driver was killed and several motorcyclists abducted in an early morning ambush along the Maridi-Yei road, the Commissioner of Maridi County has confirmed.

According to Commissioner Miri Alfred Matias, the attack occurred around 5:00 a.m. when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle traveling from Juba.

The assault left the driver dead, while three passengers managed to flee the scene.

“An incident occurred about 10 miles [from Maridi]. A vehicle coming from Juba fell into an ambush by unknown gunmen. The driver was killed, but motorcycle passengers managed to escape and arrived in town,” said Commissioner Matias.

“We sent forces to rescue the situation. This is what happened, but the situation is under control.”

Shortly after the initial ambush, the same group of armed assailants reportedly abducted several boda-boda (motorcycle taxi) riders. The victims were heading to a funeral when they were ambushed.

The attackers also set multiple motorcycles on fire before disappearing into the bush.

No armed groups has claimed a responsibility for the attack.

The county official said security forces were swiftly deployed to the scene, but the assailants had already left.

