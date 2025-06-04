Central Equatoria opens road, demarcates land in Lokiliri

The government of Central Equatoria State has started opening a 53-kilometer road and demarcating land plots in Jokokwe Boma of Lokiliri Payam in Juba County.

Officials say the move is aimed at reducing overcrowding in Juba city and solving land-related disputes.

The Acting State Minister of Information, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, said the state government will invite landowners to receive their plots once the road construction is completed.

“This is a very important and positive step because when these roads are opened the owners of the plots will be invited by the administration of the area to hand over their plots.

“This step is very important because it is going to help the state government to de-congest Juba city which is having a lot issues with settlement and ensure that lands that are demarcated are handed over to the rightful owners so that they start new development in the area,” he said.

The Commissioner of Juba County, Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, said the project is an initiative of the county government to make roads in Lokiliri and Nesitu more accessible.

“We came to launch the opening of the roads and hand over of plots, opening of the roads is our project in the county government to ensure that Lokiliri and Nesitu areas roads are opened. We assure you that our services will not stop here,” he said.

For his part, the Payam Director of Lokiliri, Juma Katanga Biringi, said the work will help stop land grabbing and promote development in the area.

He urged those who already received plots to come and start building.

“We urge people who have plots in North Nesitu and finished with their process to come for showing so that they build their plots to reduce land grabbing.

“Once we hand over plots, we want citizens to build their houses and develop the area so that no one come and build in their plot,” he said.

The state government says the ongoing land demarcation and road opening will reduce pressure in Juba by encouraging more people to settle outside the city.

