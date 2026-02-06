6th February 2026

Akobo Bishop issues urgent appeal for Aid as 3,000 IDPs seek refuge

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Rt. Rev. Joseph Yoal, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Akobo, has issued a desperate plea for international humanitarian assistance following a surge in displacement across Jonglei State.

Speaking to a local radio station on Thursday, February 5, in Akobo town from the church compound where thousands have gathered, the Bishop called on the United Nations and global NGOs to respond to an escalating crisis.

“On behalf of the Episcopal Diocese of Akobo, I urge all NGOs—especially UNHCR and the World Food Programme—to witness the situation of these internally displaced persons (IDPs),” Bishop Yoal stated. “The conflict that began on December 24 has forced families to flee from Yuai, Pathai, Motot, Pieri, Walgak, Waat, and parts of Nyirol County.”

The Bishop described a harrowing journey for those seeking safety. Many families traveled on foot for four to five days to reach Akobo from Akobo West. Tragic reports indicate that several children and elderly women died from exhaustion and lack of resources along the route between Duechen and Pulrieli villages.

“As you can see, these IDPs have nothing. They lack food, medicine, and basic supplies like blankets, mosquito nets, and shelter materials,” the Bishop explained. He noted that the security situation has also cut off traditional food sources, as fear of tribal violence prevents civilians from traveling to the river to fish or gather supplies.

Beyond the immediate need for aid, Bishop Yoal made a direct appeal to the political leadership of the country. He called on both the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the SPLM-IO to prioritize the lives of their citizens.

“Our nation is separated. We need peace, and we need reconciliation as a unified people,” the Bishop said. “I request the leaders to remember the nation of South Sudan. May God bless us and may God bless the Republic of South Sudan.”

