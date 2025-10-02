2nd October 2025

Flood-affected households receive relief assistance in Fangak County

Authors: Wol Mapal | Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

People affected by floods receive food relief in Fangak County - courtesy image

Catholic charity Caritas South Sudan, in partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Malakal, has distributed relief items to 400 households affected by floods in Fangak County, Jonglei State.

The intervention followed an appeal by the Commissioner of Fangak, who had called for urgent support citing acute shortages of food, shelter, and medical services.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Omujwok Obaj Denyung, Emergency Coordinator of Caritas in Malakal Diocese, said the items included sorghum, lentils, cooking oil, salt, plastic sheets, and water containers.

“On August 11th, we conducted an assessment and we saw the situations of our population here in Pum. The situation was so bad, then we decided to intervene with food relief. So, in this program, we have targeted 400 household in Pum,” he said.

He said each household received a 50-kilogram sack of sorghum, lentils, cooking oil, salt, a plastic sheet, and a jerrican.

Omujwok described the humanitarian situation as dire, saying floodwaters have surrounded villages, forcing people to move by canoe while lacking access to clean water and healthcare.

He appealed for urgent intervention from both government and other humanitarian agencies, warning that the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly, women, and children, are bearing the greatest hardship.

