2nd October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Ruweng gets first-ever permanent court

Ruweng gets first-ever permanent court

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 hours ago

Map of Ruweng Administrative Area. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Judiciary of South Sudan has established a permanent court system in Ruweng Administrative Area, marking the first time the region has a judicial institution.

The court, launched yesterday, consists of two levels: the County Court and the High Court, and will be supported by a newly deployed team of judges.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aluong Riak Aja, Legal Advisor of Ruweng Administrative Area, urged citizens to make use of the new judicial services.

“We are very happy today that we launched our court in Ruweng administrative area. Today, we are happy and we are going to start our process and we ask all the citizens in Ruweng administrative area that from today onward we have a permanent court in Ruweng administrative area,” he said.

James Hang Minyiel, Deputy Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area, also welcomed the development, saying this is the first time resident judges have been assigned to the area since the administration was created.

He said that in the past, only mobile courts were available, but now citizens have access to permanent judicial services.

“With the arrival of these judges to the Ruweng administration, we are not going to officially open the court. Since the establishment of the administration, we have not had a resident judge, but rather mobile courts. Therefore, we urge citizens that anyone who has a problem can now come to the court and that we can use the law to resolve disputes,” he said.

According to the officials, establishment of the court will improve access to justice, resolving local disputes, and strengthening peace and accountability in Ruweng.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 1

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published September 28, 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter 2

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution 3

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published September 29, 2025

World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan 4

World Vision launches five-year plan to end waterborne disease in South Sudan

Published September 26, 2025

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident 5

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident

Published September 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidential order on power cuts is ‘legally binding,’ says expert

Published 5 hours ago

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir orders urgent relief for flood-hit communities in Greater Pibor

Published 6 hours ago

Calm returns to Lakes State after revenge killings

Published 6 hours ago

Flood-affected households receive relief assistance in Fangak County

Published 9 hours ago

Ruweng gets first-ever permanent court

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.