Ruweng gets first-ever permanent court

The Judiciary of South Sudan has established a permanent court system in Ruweng Administrative Area, marking the first time the region has a judicial institution.

The court, launched yesterday, consists of two levels: the County Court and the High Court, and will be supported by a newly deployed team of judges.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aluong Riak Aja, Legal Advisor of Ruweng Administrative Area, urged citizens to make use of the new judicial services.

“We are very happy today that we launched our court in Ruweng administrative area. Today, we are happy and we are going to start our process and we ask all the citizens in Ruweng administrative area that from today onward we have a permanent court in Ruweng administrative area,” he said.

James Hang Minyiel, Deputy Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area, also welcomed the development, saying this is the first time resident judges have been assigned to the area since the administration was created.

He said that in the past, only mobile courts were available, but now citizens have access to permanent judicial services.

“With the arrival of these judges to the Ruweng administration, we are not going to officially open the court. Since the establishment of the administration, we have not had a resident judge, but rather mobile courts. Therefore, we urge citizens that anyone who has a problem can now come to the court and that we can use the law to resolve disputes,” he said.

According to the officials, establishment of the court will improve access to justice, resolving local disputes, and strengthening peace and accountability in Ruweng.

