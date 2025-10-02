2nd October 2025

Calm returns to Lakes State after revenge killings

Author: Madrama James | Published: 6 hours ago

Counties of Lakes State

The Acting Minister of Information in Lakes State says peace has been restored to Rumbek Centre, Rumbek North, and Cueibet counties after a wave of violence that included the killing of a traditional leader last week.

According to Minister William Koji Kerjok, a chief was killed in Cueibet County in what appeared to be a revenge attack, sparking tensions in the area.

He said the killing was carried out by the son of another chief who was murdered in 2017 and who sought to avenge his father’s death.

“Lakes State is currently calm, despite recent incidents in Rumbek Centre, Rumbek North, and Cueibet,” said Kerjo in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Thursday.

“These incidents were primarily acting of revenge killing. In Cueibet, the violence stemmed from the killing of a chief in 2017; when the chief’s child grew up, he sought revenge on behalf of his father by killing another chief last week. The situation has since been addressed, and stability has been restored.

In Rumbek North, the conflict was also rooted in clan revenge, resulting in casualties. The authorities are managing the situation, and peace has been reinstated.

In Rumbek Centre, the incident involved a revenge killing where an innocent person was shot and lost their life. The government intervened promptly to restore order, and the situation is now under control. Overall, the security situation in Lakes State is stable, and these revenge killings have been controlled,” he explained.

The minister blamed the violence on the widespread availability of firearms among civilians across the state.

He called for a nationwide disarmament program to help address the recurring cycle of revenge killings and communal violence.

“Our major problem is the widespread of firearms among civilians nationwide. Disarming youth within the state remains difficult, but if a comprehensive disarmament program were implemented, it could significantly help resolve the issue,” he stated.

