Five killed in Abyei cattle raid

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 8 hours ago

Roads linking Abyei, Warrap state/Courtesy photo

The Minister of Information in the Abyei Administrative Area says five people, including a school teacher, were killed and five others wounded in a cattle raid over the weekend.

Yohana Akol says the incident occurred at 9:00 am on Sunday, when armed assailants stormed Galar, an area located about 2 kilometers from Abyei town.

Akol says the attackers shot and killed four men during the raid, while a school teacher was later gunned down as he joined local residents in an attempt to recover the stolen cattle.

“On Sunday 27th July 2025 at 9 in the morning there was an attack on the Galar area 2 kilometers from Abyei town by armed assailants who attached a cattle camp. In the attack four people were killed, the local residents mobilized and followed the assailants and recovered the stolen cattles but in the process one teacher was killed bringing the total to five people,” he narrated to Eye Radio this Tuesday afternoon.

He further stated that about 500 heads of cattle were successfully recovered but five more people were wounded in the process.

“In the process of recovering the cattles five people were injured and the 500 hundred heads of cattles were recovered,” he added.

