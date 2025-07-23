Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks

The Minister of Finance and Planning has said non-oil revenue accounts for less than 20 percent of the national budget, calling on the South Sudan Revenue Authority to intensify efforts to align with regional standards.

Dr. Marial Dongrin described last month contribution to the national budget from the non-oil revenue as ‘low’.

He said the country has been collecting less than half a billion dollar per fiscal year budgets, calling for more effort to improve.

“These figures that we are talking about, the 984 billion collected by June 2025, is still very low when it comes to contribution to our national budget. We are not yet contributing here from taxes, even 30%. It’s about 19 to 20 % of our budget,” he said during the launched of the revenue training institute on Tuesday.

Dongrin added that the country should follow countries in the region such as Kenya which gets 60 percent of its budget from tax collection, while Uganda with 50 percent.

He said the ministry will prioritize the welfare of the South Sudan Revenue Authority staff to motivate them, as they exert more effort in executing their duties.

“And so while we acknowledge the improvement, we are definitely very far. And I’m asking both the management of SSRA and the staff to do even more. So the next target will be very high, but you will achieve it,” he said.

On Tuesday, the commissioner general of South Sudan Revenue Authority announced that the institution collected 112 billion South Sudan Pounds in non-oil revenue during the first 15 days of July, surpassing its bi-weekly target of 100 billion SSP.

Simon Akuei attributed the rise in collections to a combination of internal reforms and increased staff commitment.

While celebrating the improved performance, Akuei emphasized that these gains are just a starting point on the path toward sustainable domestic revenue.

The Commissioner revealed plans to establish a dedicated Revenue Training Institute aimed at improving tax administration and capacity building.

The SSRA is also preparing to introduce a Tax Procedure Act, which would clarify the roles of national, state, and local authorities in tax collection and tackle the issue of double taxation—a long-standing complaint among businesses.

