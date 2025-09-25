25th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Ugandan Bobi Wine cleared to run for President

Ugandan Bobi Wine cleared to run for President

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party - courtesy

Kampala, Uganda (Eye Radio) — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been cleared by the country’s Electoral Commission to run in the presidential election scheduled for January 2026.

The clearance comes just a week after his initial submission was rejected.

Wine, who finished runner-up in the 2021 election, has consistently rejected the results, citing ballot-stuffing, intimidation, and voter bribery.

In that contest, Wine secured 35% of the vote, while President Yoweri Museveni won with 58%—his lowest margin of victory since taking power in 1986.

With the clearance, Museveni, 81, will seek another term that could extend his rule to nearly half a century.

Following the confirmation of his candidacy, Wine, a former pop star who brands himself the “Ghetto President,” stated that he speaks for Uganda’s youth, the unemployed, and the working poor.

“We are fighting for a better Uganda—for farmers, for graduates without jobs, for the ghetto youth whose future is being stolen,” he said.

Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) has long accused government authorities of abducting, illegally detaining, and torturing its supporters. While government officials deny systematic abuses, dozens of NUP members remain in prison on what the party claims are politically motivated charges.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 1

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 3

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 4

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders 5

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders

Published September 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Armed raid on Kapoeta security office leaves five officers critically injured

Published 7 minutes ago

Illegal mining threatens South Sudan’s economy, says mining Undersecretary

Published 1 hour ago

Pigi County clarifies NGO suspension order

Published 2 hours ago

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes

Published 3 hours ago

Ugandan Bobi Wine cleared to run for President

Published 3 hours ago

SPLM reiterates commitment to 2026 elections with SPLM-IO

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.