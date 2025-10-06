Fatal shooting at Juba checkpoint tops week’s security incidents – Police

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A Tiger Division soldier was killed and another injured after they came under fire at a Juba checkpoint Friday afternoon, topping a list of security incidents reported by the National Police Service last week.

According to Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka, the incidents across the country include the killing of a soldier, a market clash in Juba, and a rape case involving a 13-year-old girl in Upper Nile State.

The incident happened on October 4 at around 2:00 PM, when suspects in a private vehicle opened fire on a Tiger Division patrol team stationed at the Seventh Day Roundabout.

General Enoka said the suspects are now in custody at Malakia Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to determine their motive and possible affiliations.

In a separate incident the same day, police responded to a violent clash between market brokers at the Konyo-Konyo commercial area in Juba.

“Earlier the same day, at around 6:00 AM, police responded to a large-scale clash between market brokers in the Konyo-Konyo commercial area. Law enforcement swiftly contained the disturbance and restored calm. Sixteen individuals linked to the fighting were arrested, and a formal case has been opened at Malakia Police Station,” he explained.

Meanwhile in Upper Nile State, 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy on October 2nd.

The alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody, while the young victim is receiving medical treatment and care at a local hospital.

“There has been a sexual offense against a 13-year-old minor in Upper Nile State, committed by a 16-year-old boy. The alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody, while the young victim is receiving medical treatment and care at a local hospital,” he stated.

General Enoka stated that police have restored calm in all affected areas and are continuing efforts to ensure public safety across the country.

He further called on the public to work closely with the police to support national security efforts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter