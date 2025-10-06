Court grants Gatwech Lam (3rd accused) leave for family, medical care

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Special Court trying the suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused granted permission on Monday for the third accused, Gatwech Lam, to visit his family and offer condolences following the death of his brother-in-law.

The court’s decision followed an application by the defense team, which also requested access for all accused persons to seek essential medical attention.

Defense lawyer Kur Lual informed the court that the accused have not received any medical care since their arrest and urged the bench to consider their health conditions.

In addition to medical access, the defense team requested the court to provide a Nuer language translator for two of the accused, arguing that they do not adequately understand English or Arabic to follow the proceedings effectively.

In response, the court affirmed the right of the accused to be provided with a translator to ensure fair trial proceedings.

The rulings address key concerns raised by the defense regarding the constitutional rights and welfare of the accused persons.