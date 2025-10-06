6th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Court grants Gatwech Lam (3rd accused) leave for family, medical care

Court grants Gatwech Lam (3rd accused) leave for family, medical care

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 minutes ago

Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, SPLM-IO representative for Nasir County, addressed the media on behalf of the lawmakers – Courtesy.

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Special Court trying the suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused granted permission on Monday for the third accused, Gatwech Lam, to visit his family and offer condolences following the death of his brother-in-law.

The court’s decision followed an application by the defense team, which also requested access for all accused persons to seek essential medical attention.

Defense lawyer Kur Lual informed the court that the accused have not received any medical care since their arrest and urged the bench to consider their health conditions.

In addition to medical access, the defense team requested the court to provide a Nuer language translator for two of the accused, arguing that they do not adequately understand English or Arabic to follow the proceedings effectively.

In response, the court affirmed the right of the accused to be provided with a translator to ensure fair trial proceedings.

The rulings address key concerns raised by the defense regarding the constitutional rights and welfare of the accused persons.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity 1

Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity

Published October 3, 2025

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji 2

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

Published October 4, 2025

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference 3

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference

Published October 5, 2025

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader 4

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published October 2, 2025

Machar trial day 6: Key proceedings from special court session 5

Machar trial day 6: Key proceedings from special court session

Published October 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court grants Gatwech Lam (3rd accused) leave for family, medical care

Published 12 minutes ago

Fatal shooting at Juba checkpoint tops week’s security incidents – Police

Published 1 hour ago

Lantoto game park dialogue sparks calls for inclusion and land rights

Published 1 hour ago

Foreign forensic report rejected as court admits death certificates, autopsy

Published 2 hours ago

“We built our neighbours’ economies; now let’s build our own,” urges Adut

Published 3 hours ago

Pigi Commissioner pleads for aid as floods displace thousands

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.