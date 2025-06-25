Expert View: How Russian embassy in Juba could benefit South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The anticipated opening of a Russian embassy in South Sudan has been hailed by a political analyst as a significant step towards developing the nation’s crucial oil and mining sectors.

This development follows recent revelations from South Sudan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation that Moscow is preparing to establish its diplomatic presence in Juba.

Andrea Mach, an independent political analyst, speaking to Eye Radio this morning, highlighted Russia’s advanced expertise in oil and gas as a key benefit.

He believes South Sudan could strategically leverage this to strengthen its energy sector and maximize resource development.

“Establishment of a Russian embassy in South Sudan could benefit the two countries. The Russian Federation is a rich country. It has vast natural resources, especially oil and gas,” Mach stated.

“It has been supplying parts of Europe for many years. And I think Russian companies could help South Sudan develop its oil and gas industry. And they can also help us in the can help our mining sector, especially in gold.”

The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, coming just a day after South Sudan’s national oil and gas company, NilePet, revealed it was nearing a deal with the Russian energy giant Rosneft.

This potential agreement aims to facilitate the installation of oil pipelines and refineries within South Sudan, further cementing the deepening energy ties.

Beyond economic advantages, Mach also pointed to the political and educational benefits.

“Regarding politics, Russia has been a reliable ally to South Sudan, especially in the Security Council. Russia also has been providing a scholarship to many African countries, including South Sudan,” he explained, suggesting the embassy will foster broader economic and security ties.

Despite the optimism, Andrea Mach offered a word of caution to the South Sudanese government regarding its diplomatic balancing act.

“The Government of South Sudan also needs to balance its relationship with the Russian Federation, so as not to upset Americans who have been a strong supporter of South Sudan since years of liberation,” he advised. “It is a delicate issue that needs to be handled with maximum care.”

This diplomatic shift gains further context from earlier agreements signed between Russia and South Sudan.

According to diplomatic sources, between May and June, the two nations solidified several agreements and memoranda of understanding specifically aimed at mineral extraction and petroleum exploration within the Republic of South Sudan.

While the exact date for the embassy’s establishment in Juba remains unconfirmed, these ongoing developments signal a clear trajectory towards strengthened bilateral relations.

