3rd October 2025

Ezra bows to Presidential Order, power rates to drop November 1

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Ezra Power Plant at Kondokoro, where JEDCO distributes power from is limited to Juba only. (Photo: Eye Radio).

Exzra, the parent company runing Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) has confirmed it will implement President Salva Kiir’s directive to reduce electricity tariffs in the capital, effective November 1, 2025.

James Akwi, Project Manager at JEDCO, said the company’s technical team has already begun configuring the sales system and billing devices to reflect the new rates.

He stated that the implementation will follow a phased process that includes system reconfiguration, internal restructuring of JEDCO, and a review of the existing Power Purchase Agreement.

According to Akwi, the restructuring aligns with the Republican Order and aims to ensure that the revised tariff structure benefits consumers while maintaining a fair return for investors.

He added that part of the process involves renegotiating the agreement with energy partners to balance investor interests with South Sudan’s national priorities.

Akwi assured the public that the process will be completed within a month, allowing the revised tariffs to take effect as scheduled on November 1.

“With this resolution, we confirm that the Republican Order is respected by the Israel Construction and Development Group,” Akwi said, referring to JEDCO’s parent company.

The move is expected to provide much-needed relief to households and businesses in Juba facing high electricity costs.

