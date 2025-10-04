Family demands whereabouts of political commentator Samuel Oyay arrested in UAE

The family of South Sudanese writer and political commentator Samuel Peter Oyay is demanding urgent disclosure of his whereabouts and legal status after he was detained under unclear circumstances by authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

Oyay was arrested at his home in Sharjah in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30th, at around 1:00 AM, according to a family member who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity.

The family was informed that he would be held for a five-day investigation, but no formal charges have been made, and his current location remains unknown.

“We are deeply concerned for his safety,” the family member said. “We want to know where he is, whether he is safe, and why he was taken.”

Detainee Samuel Peter Oyay is widely known for his outspoken articles on governance and political accountability in South Sudan.

His recent works include “Courts in the Crucible: Riek Machar’s Trial and the Politics of Survival in South Sudan” and “Power to the People: The Only Way Out of Juba’s Crisis.”

In his latest article, Oyay warned that South Sudan’s system is collapsing under corruption, elite capture, and mismanagement.

He highlighted government-linked scandals such as the Dura Saga and the Oil-for-Roads project, noting that billions of dollars have vanished while essential infrastructure remains unfinished.

According to a recent UN report, 95% of promised roads remain incomplete, with over US$1.7 billion unaccounted for — much of it linked to companies associated with Bol Mel, now Vice President and a full General.

Oyay described the South Sudanese political system as one that survives not by building institutions but by buying loyalty with oil rents.

He warned that political instability is likely to worsen once oil revenues decline.

In his writings, he consistently called for dismantling patronage networks, strengthening state institutions, protecting a free media, and empowering Parliament to act as a genuine check on executive power.

According to the family, UAE State Security officers conducted a two-hour raid at Oyay’s residence before taking him to an undisclosed location.

His wife was reportedly told only that “procedures will be carried out with him for five days,” after which the family would be informed of his status.

This is not the first time South Sudanese activists and political figures have faced targeting for their activism abroad.

In 2017, two South Sudanese opposition figures were reportedly kidnapped in Nairobi, Kenya, under unclear circumstances and later found killed.

Attempts to reach UAE authorities for comment on Oyay’s detention have not been successful.

