Three arrested over attack on senior police officer in Juba

Police in Juba have arrested three suspects accused of attacking and injuring Major General Stephen Warikozi, the Director of Research and Planning at the Ministry of Interior, at his home in Gudele 2 last month.

According to Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka, the suspects were among a gang of six armed men who carried out the attack.

The incident took place on the evening of July 3, 2025, when the group stormed the general’s residence and shot him in the left leg.

Two other people at the home were also injured during the attack. The suspects reportedly stole money and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

General Enoka told reporters this week that one of the suspects was shot during the arrest operation and later died in hospital.

“I am very glad to say that three suspects from the six have been arrested. They are here before you. You can see them. During the arrest, the suspect exchanged fire with the CID. And in the course of that, one of the suspects who was possessing the firearms was shot in his leg to neutralize him. But later on, he died in the hospital. One suspect is still at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major General Warikozi welcomed the arrest and praised the Criminal Investigation Department for their efforts.

“This is a very good, and I would like to also say to the public, really, we as police we are concerned with your safety and security. And what is now going on, I hope everything will be saved in this country,” he said.

Police say the search is ongoing for the remaining suspects.