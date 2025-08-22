22nd August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   Three arrested over attack on senior police officer in Juba

Three arrested over attack on senior police officer in Juba

Author : | Published: 6 hours ago

Man in handcuffs - Courtesy

Police in Juba have arrested three suspects accused of attacking and injuring Major General Stephen Warikozi, the Director of Research and Planning at the Ministry of Interior, at his home in Gudele 2 last month.

According to Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka, the suspects were among a gang of six armed men who carried out the attack.

The incident took place on the evening of July 3, 2025, when the group stormed the general’s residence and shot him in the left leg.

Two other people at the home were also injured during the attack. The suspects reportedly stole money and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

General Enoka told reporters this week that one of the suspects was shot during the arrest operation and later died in hospital.

“I am very glad to say that three suspects from the six have been arrested. They are here before you. You can see them. During the arrest, the suspect exchanged fire with the CID. And in the course of that, one of the suspects who was possessing the firearms was shot in his leg to neutralize him. But later on, he died in the hospital. One suspect is still at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major General Warikozi welcomed the arrest and praised the Criminal Investigation Department for their efforts.

“This is a very good, and I would like to also say to the public, really, we as police we are concerned with your safety and security. And what is now going on, I hope everything will be saved in this country,” he said.

Police say the search is ongoing for the remaining suspects.

Popular Stories
Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 1

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 2

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces 4

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Published August 18, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 5

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper Nile launches measles and malaria vaccination campaign for children under five

Published 4 hours ago

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published 4 hours ago

Three arrested over attack on senior police officer in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

“It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir’s latest reshuffle brings back Athian, Majak as finance and investment ministers

Published 9 hours ago

Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.