11th September 2024
Ethiopia celebrates new year 2017, seven years behind Gregorian calendar

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Ethiopian Flag

Ethiopians are celebrating their New Year, marking the unique distinction of being seven years behind the Gregorian calendar used by most of the world.

According to the Ethiopia News Agency, Ethiopians worldwide, including those in South Sudan, are celebrating the New Year of 2017 in a variety of distinctive styles.
Ethiopians do not celebrate their New Year on January 1 like many parts of the world. The Ethiopian New Year falls on September 11 or 12 during a leap year.

The country has its unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. In the 13th month, Pagumen has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

Accordingly, the 2017 Ethiopian New Year is celebrated today September 11, 2024.

The Ethiopia News Agency reported that Tourists who are currently paying a visit to Ethiopia expressed their excitement about Ethiopia’s unique calendar and extended best wishes to Ethiopians on their New Year celebration.

Expressing their joy for participating in the celebration of the Ethiopian New Year tomorrow, the tourists have extended New Year’s best wishes to all Ethiopians.

Marcoj Corvini, a Brazilian tourist, said Addis Ababa is his first city to visit in Africa, expressing his pleasure to be in Ethiopia on the occasion of the New Year.

Stating that he was not aware of Ethiopia’s New Year, which is very different from the rest of the world, Corvini expressed his excitement about the country’s uniqueness in this regard.

“It is very important for us to be here to celebrate Ethiopian New Year with the people of Ethiopia,” he underscored.

Another tourist, Vikram Sriam, from India, was also impressed by the Ethiopian New Year celebration which is new for him.

The Indian tourist also extended a Happy New Year wish to all Ethiopians.

Indicating that it was his first time visiting Ethiopia, he lauded Ethiopians for their warm hospitality, which is very different from other parts of the world.

Together with his fellow Indian friend, Sriam visited tourist attraction sites in the northern part of Ethiopia, particularly Tigray.

11th September 2024

