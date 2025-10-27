Fighting in El-Fasher: RSF claim control of Sudanese Army Base

The RSF issued a statement asserting they “managed to liberate the 6 Division in El-Fasher,” calling the alleged development a “significant turning point” in the civil war. The group claimed that the capture effectively “broke the back of the army and its allies.”

Videos showing RSF fighters inside the military base circulated widely, with news agencies such as BBC Verify and Reuters confirming the authenticity of the footage.

However, the Sudanese Army has not issued an official statement regarding the reported loss.

Meanwhile, local pro-army fighters, known as the Popular Resistance, publicly accused the RSF of conducting a “media disinformation campaign” to undermine the morale of the allied forces currently operating in the city.

The RSF capture, if confirmed, would leave the paramilitary group in control of the entire Darfur region, marking a major shift in the balance of power since the conflict began in 2023.

The claimed military victory follows an 18-month siege of El-Fasher. The intense fighting and siege conditions have escalated the humanitarian crisis for the estimated 250,000 to 300,000 civilians trapped in the city.

UN Relief Chief Tom Fletcher expressed being “deeply alarmed” by the reports, stating that civilians are “trapped and terrified—shelled, starving, and without access to food, healthcare, or safety.”

He emphasized that the intensified attacks have made humanitarian aid delivery “impossible.” Severe rights violations have marked the conflict.

UN investigators have accused parties on both sides of committing abuses, while the U.S. has specifically accused the RSF of committing genocide against Darfur’s non-Arab population.

The ongoing nationwide conflict has resulted in over 12 million people being displaced, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.