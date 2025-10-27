27th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Fighting in El-Fasher: RSF claim control of Sudanese Army Base

Fighting in El-Fasher: RSF claim control of Sudanese Army Base

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

Fierce fighting in North Darfur’s El-Fasher continued this week after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed they captured the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) 6th Division Headquarters—the government army’s final major base in the region, according to a BBC report.

The RSF issued a statement asserting they “managed to liberate the 6 Division in El-Fasher,” calling the alleged development a “significant turning point” in the civil war. The group claimed that the capture effectively “broke the back of the army and its allies.”

Videos showing RSF fighters inside the military base circulated widely, with news agencies such as BBC Verify and Reuters confirming the authenticity of the footage.

However, the Sudanese Army has not issued an official statement regarding the reported loss.

Meanwhile, local pro-army fighters, known as the Popular Resistance, publicly accused the RSF of conducting a “media disinformation campaign” to undermine the morale of the allied forces currently operating in the city.

The RSF capture, if confirmed, would leave the paramilitary group in control of the entire Darfur region, marking a major shift in the balance of power since the conflict began in 2023.

The claimed military victory follows an 18-month siege of El-Fasher. The intense fighting and siege conditions have escalated the humanitarian crisis for the estimated 250,000 to 300,000 civilians trapped in the city.

UN Relief Chief Tom Fletcher expressed being “deeply alarmed” by the reports, stating that civilians are “trapped and terrified—shelled, starving, and without access to food, healthcare, or safety.”

He emphasized that the intensified attacks have made humanitarian aid delivery “impossible.” Severe rights violations have marked the conflict.

UN investigators have accused parties on both sides of committing abuses, while the U.S. has specifically accused the RSF of committing genocide against Darfur’s non-Arab population.

The ongoing nationwide conflict has resulted in over 12 million people being displaced, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 1

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 2

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 3

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 4

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 5

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba Prison Mobile Court resumes hearing in Gumbo sexual assault case

Published 22 minutes ago

Uganda receives $53M in Russian military aid, opens new repair base

Published 2 hours ago

Fighting in El-Fasher: RSF claim control of Sudanese Army Base

Published 5 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria bans foreigners from illegal mining and logging

Published 20 hours ago

Yakani to launch dialogue to attempt to reconcile estrained peace parties

Published 20 hours ago

Police: Cyber crime legislation will strengthen enforcement and protect internet users

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.