EAC SG suggests tripartite forum to address bloc’s security issues

The Secretary-General of the East African Community (EAC) has proposed the establishment of a regional Tripartite Forum on Peace and Security to address shared peace and address security challenges facing partner states.

Speaking after a meeting with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba, Veronica M. Nduva said establishing the forum would promote stability and foster cooperation on issues affecting member states.

Nduva also stressed the need to operationalize the Nimule-Elegu border crossing between South Sudan and Uganda, describing it as crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and trade.

“We also discussed the need for a review of the treaty establishing the EAC and to enhance our collaborative efforts,” she said on state-owned television SSBC.

“I proposed the establishment of a regional tripartite forum on peace and security, which should provide a platform for addressing our shared security challenges.”

“On deepening South Sudan’s integration into the East African Community, I emphasized expanding the operationalization of the Nimule-Elego border. We need the border fully operationalized to increase South Sudan’s economic participation.”

According to her, the border crossing is not only a gateway for the movement of goods and people but also a significant driver for South Sudan’s increased economic participation within the bloc.

Additionally, Nduva briefed President Kiir on preparations for the upcoming EAC’s Silver Jubilee celebrations and the bloc’s upcoming ordinary summit.

The event, marking 25 years since the community’s establishment, will serve to reflect on past achievements and tackle ongoing issues hampering integration.

In his remarks, President Kiir reportedly expressed his support for deeper regional integration and reaffirmed his commitment to integrating South Sudan more fully into the East African bloc.

He said to have encouraged the Secretary-General to devise strategic initiatives to accelerate South Sudan’s integration and ensure the country maximizes the benefits of membership.

