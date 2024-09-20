20,214 students affected as floods submerge 65 schools in Unity State

Over 20,000 students have been affected after widespread floods damaged education infrastructures and submerged 65 schools across Unity State since May 2024, an official said.

Michael Majang Malual, Director General in the State Ministry of Education, said the inundated schools include 18 in Panyijar, 12 in Koch, 14 in Leer, 6 in Guit, 4 in Rubkona, and 11 in Mayendit counties.

DG Majang said in an interview with Eye Radio on Friday that 11,238 boys and 8,976 girls have been forced out of their schools—statistics reflecting a report of UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“The number of schools affected is 65 schools, and 20,214 learners have been affected by the flood. This situation has deteriorated the education system in Unity State. We are still pushing ourselves to work,” he said.

The official said affected learners relocated to higher grounds where some of them have been integrated in operational schools, leading to a situation of overcrowding.

Majang appealed to the national government to provide temporary learning spaces to enable the affected learners to attend classes amid the disaster.

“We are very concerned about the situation. I need the efforts of our government in Juba so that temporary learning spaces be constructed within the town and the high grounds, especially within the headquarters of the counties.”

Since May, the Unity State flood situation has continued to intensify, damaging homes and vital infrastructure and disrupting health services, education, and agriculture.

There has also been an increase in cases of waterborne diseases and snake bites as a result of the flood situation.

According to UN-OCHA, flooding has affected over 735,000 people across South Sudan since May, damaging homes, crops, and infrastructure, disrupting education and health services, and raising disease risks.

