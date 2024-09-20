Rights group urges clear reform plan in second R-TGONU extension

The South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network has urged the transitional government to ensure that the extension of its tenure which awaits endorsement in parliament is accompanied by a clear commitment to reforms, elections, accountability.

The human rights defenders also stressed the need for the government to guarantee that there will be no such additional extension of the transitional period.

In a statement emailed to Eye Radio on Thursday, the watchdog also called on RJMEC and the government to take the postponement of elections and the two-year extension as an opportunity to recommit to a genuine democratic transition.

However, it warned that by extending the roadmap, the government is further delaying the implementation of mechanisms that could alleviate these crises and ensure that the needs of citizens are addressed.

The roadmap extension, it said, further postpones key transitional justice measures, including accountability for atrocities committed during the conflict.

According to the rights defenders, the South Sudanese people have waited for far too long for justice, and such delay weakens the credibility of the peace process.

It added that the South Sudanese people deserve an inclusive and transparent political process that leads to lasting peace, justice, and democratic governance.

-Extension-

On September 13, the transitional government gave itself another two-year legitimacy after the Presidency postponed long-awaited elections to December 2026 in order to implement pending tasks.

Presidential Adviser on National Security, Hon. Tut Gatluak told reporters that the extension is an opportunity to implement the critical remaining protocols in R-ARCSS, such as the permanent constitution process, census, and the registration of political parties.

According to the statement, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the extension is in response to the recommendations from both electoral institutions and the security sector.

The Presidency also emphasizes that the remaining months of the current transitional period will be utilized to mobilize funds, aimed at the effective implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The National Legislature is set to endorse a memo on the extension of the transitional government in an extraordinary sitting scheduled for Friday.

The memo was quickly endorsed by the Council of Ministers in an emergency meeting on September 14, before a similar greenlight was given by peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid concerns from diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, a researcher said the last-ditch attempt to save the unity government from descending into legitimacy crisis faces serious legal hurdles due to limited time for it to be endorsed by parliament before 22nd September deadline.

Dr. Luka Biong Deng, the Managing Director of the Sudd Institute, said the government may have no choice but to rush endorsement of such a complex decision without enough time to follow due legal procedures, simply because any proposed constitutional amendment must be introduced in parliament one month before deliberations on its amendment.

– Disappointment –

Western diplomatic missions in South Sudan have voiced their disappointment over the two-year extension of the transitional government.



A statement signed by the UK, US, Norway, EU, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands pointed out that the extension highlights the transitional government’s failure to implement the 2018 peace agreement.

This comes despite previous promises made with the release of the “roadmap” in 2022.

They stressed that while aware of the numerous challenges South Sudan faces and the complexities of the electoral process, we express our disappointment at this decision.

The western diplomats say timely elections are essential for strengthening stability, democracy, and sustainable development, and the government is accountable to the people of South Sudan for this choice.

