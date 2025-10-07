7th October 2025

Drug authority issues urgent recall of drug syrup over misleading labeling

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

South Sudan’s Drug and Food Control Authority (DFCA) has issued an urgent recall of Levohistam Syrup after discovering incorrect manufacturing and expiry dates on the product’s packaging.

According to an official notice dated October 6, 2025, the recalling of the Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride, 5mg/10ml is being conducted in compliance with Section 55 of the Drug and Food Control Act, 2012, which governs the disposal of regulated products.

The stated batch, numbered 24 0059A, was manufactured by Utopia Pharmaceuticals, one of the most growing companies in Egypt.

It has expanded its market to 14 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia. Utopia produces more than 40 pharmaceutical products covering various therapeutic classes: Cardiovascular, Dermatology, psychiatry, Orthopedic, GIT, Respiratory and Urology.

In the recall notice signed by Dr. Peter Aguek Kon, Director General for Inspection and Surveillance at the DFCA.

DFCA warned that the incorrect labeling could mislead healthcare providers and patients about the product’s shelf life, potentially posing a risk to patient safety.

“The use of products with incorrect dates may pose a risk to patient safety or mislead regarding product shelf life,” the Authority stated.

The DFCA has directed all healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and drug stores across the country to immediately stop the distribution and dispensing of the affected batch.

They are also instructed to return the product to Neighbour Care Medical Co. Ltd.

Healthcare providers seeking further information are advised to contact the DFCA through the following numbers: 0911167476 or 0916848858.

 

