Duk Padiet health crisis: Malaria and cholera surge amid drug shortages

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Patient in critical condition being aid|Courtesy

A health advocate has warned rise in malaria and cholera cases is threatening lives in Duk Padiet, Jonglei state following the withdrawal of critical health support services and a growing shortage of medical supplies.

Dr. Africana Arak Simon has called on the government to urgently intervene, warning that the situation is worsening daily due to the lack of medicines and equipment.

“Malaria and cholera have taken advantage of this situation, claiming innocent lives on a daily basis without any medical intervention because of the shortage of medical supplies,” he said.

Children and women are the most affected by the health crisis|Courtesy

Photos shared on social media show dozens of patients lying on the ground in the open, some with IV drips attached, underscoring the severity of the crisis and the collapse of healthcare services in the area.

The Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) in Padiet Payam, which had been the main facility supporting the community, has run out of essential drugs and is struggling to respond to the growing health crisis.

The crisis deepened after the John Dau Foundation (JDF) withdrew from operating the Padiet PHCC on June 30, 2025, following funding cuts by the United States.

The organization had been managing the health facility since September 2024.

Arak Simon is urging both state and national authorities to restore services and restock the health centre to prevent further loss of life.

