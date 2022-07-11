11th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement - Courtesy

The leader of the National Democratic Movement has suggested a roundtable conference for signatories to the revitalized peace agreement to discuss the remaining provisions in the deal before elections.

Dr. Lam Akol says there is a need for the parties to discuss how and when a free, fair, and credible election should be held in the country.

According to the 2018 peace agreement, elections must be held sixty days before the end of the transition period.

However, the peace partners have not completed parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Prior to the conduct of elections, the agreement provides for the registration of political parties, the conduct of population census, and voter registration.

Besides, there must be a permanent constitution in place to usher in a democratically elected government.

Speaking to Eye Radio from the Sudanese capital Khartoum this morning, Dr. Lam Akol said the transitional period should not be extended.

“We cannot do all these things [unimplemented tasks], they [gov’t] are also thinking of extending their period, it cannot be accepted because the transitional period comes to an end on the 22nd of February 2023,” Dr. Lam said.

“There is no legitimacy of the transitional arrangement beyond that date,

“The political forces in the country, the civil society, signatories to the agreement, and even the holdout groups, all of us should sit down now as soon as possible to discuss what will happen after the 22nd of February 2023,

“What should be done is, we make a timetable, we agree on a timetable to carry out elections, what can be done in the remaining six months is done,

“The remaining will be done by the political arrangement that will be agreed in the roundtable conference, I’m talking about.”

Last week, the regional bloc IGAD called on the unity government to draw timelines for completing the remaining tasks in the peace agreement, before the conduct of elections.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 1

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 2

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

NDM official urges Kiir to rename Freedom Bridge after slain Japanese leader 3

NDM official urges Kiir to rename Freedom Bridge after slain Japanese leader

Published Saturday, July 9, 2022

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging 4

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence 5

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Anzara chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

Published 4 hours ago

‘Consult first before road construction commences,’ says Mijok

Published 5 hours ago

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir, Machar parties trade blames over political space

Published 5 hours ago

“Presidency to pick graduation day soon,” Kiir

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.