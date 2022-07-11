Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

The leader of the National Democratic Movement has suggested a roundtable conference for signatories to the revitalized peace agreement to discuss the remaining provisions in the deal before elections.

Dr. Lam Akol says there is a need for the parties to discuss how and when a free, fair, and credible election should be held in the country.

According to the 2018 peace agreement, elections must be held sixty days before the end of the transition period.

However, the peace partners have not completed parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Prior to the conduct of elections, the agreement provides for the registration of political parties, the conduct of population census, and voter registration.

Besides, there must be a permanent constitution in place to usher in a democratically elected government.

Speaking to Eye Radio from the Sudanese capital Khartoum this morning, Dr. Lam Akol said the transitional period should not be extended.

“We cannot do all these things [unimplemented tasks], they [gov’t] are also thinking of extending their period, it cannot be accepted because the transitional period comes to an end on the 22nd of February 2023,” Dr. Lam said.

“There is no legitimacy of the transitional arrangement beyond that date,

“The political forces in the country, the civil society, signatories to the agreement, and even the holdout groups, all of us should sit down now as soon as possible to discuss what will happen after the 22nd of February 2023,

“What should be done is, we make a timetable, we agree on a timetable to carry out elections, what can be done in the remaining six months is done,

“The remaining will be done by the political arrangement that will be agreed in the roundtable conference, I’m talking about.”

Last week, the regional bloc IGAD called on the unity government to draw timelines for completing the remaining tasks in the peace agreement, before the conduct of elections.

