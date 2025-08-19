China urges patience with South Sudan’s political process

China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations has said South Sudan’s political process cannot be completed overnight, urging the international community to exercise tolerance and patience.

Speaking during a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, Sun Lei said the international community should support regional mediation efforts and allow African issues to be solved through African-led solutions.

“It is imperative for a political transition in orderly manner. South Sudan is the youngest country in the world and its political process is not going to be completed overnight. China welcomes President Kiir reaffirmation of his pledge not to return the country to war, and the recent process by the government of South Sudan in preparing for the general elections,” Lei said.

“The international community should maintain the necessary tolerance and patience, support regional mediation efforts and support solving African issues in the African way. In particular, all parties should respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of South Sudan, and refrain from illegal and undue interference or pressure,” he added.

Ambassador Lei welcomed President Salva Kiir’s recent pledge not to return the country to war, as well as the visit by the African Union Peace and Security Council to South Sudan.

He also called on all parties in the country to remain calm, avoid violence, and protect civilians and public infrastructure.

Lei further urged the international community to increase financial and technical support to help South Sudan achieve economic diversification and sustainable development.