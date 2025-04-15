Doctor cautions public on street food due to cholera in Juba

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Medical Director of Juba Teaching Hospital has cautioned the public against drinking untreated river water and buying food exposed to flies and dust in the streets to avoid contracting cholera, amid a surge in cases in the city.

On Sunday alone, the biggest public health facility in the country received and admitted nearly 50 new cholera patients. Dr. Isaac Maker stated that the rapid rise in cases exceeded capacity and overwhelmed the facility.

However, Dr. Maker shared that the hospital was able to accommodate more patients after receiving additional beds from the World Health Organization (WHO).

He attributed the surge in cholera cases to poor hygiene practices and the consumption of unsafe, unhygienic food. Dr. Maker urged the public to be cautious about what they eat and drink.

“People have to be careful about what they eat and their general lifestyle. You need good hygiene and to eat food you are sure is clean,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Don’t buy food from the streets that’s exposed to flies and dust—these are all sources of cholera infection. We have to protect ourselves by watching what we eat and drink. Always drink clean, boiled water—don’t drink straight from the river.”

Dr. Maker also linked the rise in cases to recent rains in Central Equatoria, which he said affected several areas around Juba in the past three days. He warned that the true number of cases could be higher, as some health facilities have yet to be assessed.

South Sudan first declared the outbreak in October 2024 after recording cases in Upper Nile State – which has become a major transit point for refugees and returnees from Sudan. The crisis has rapidly spread across the country.

The Ministry of Health said the country has so far confirmed over 45,000 cases and over 800 fatalities across nine states and two administrative areas – with children being the most affected.

According to WHO, cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

It is classified as a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Further, access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives.

