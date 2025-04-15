UBG students sit for exams after lecturers lift salary-related strike

WAU, (Eye Radio) – Over 2,000 students from the University of Bahr el Ghazal are currently taking supplementary exams after the university’s staff lifted its prolonged strike over unpaid salaries.

Early this month, the Academic Staff Association and Workers’ Trade Union partially lifted the six-month strike – following the disbursement of their March 2025 salaries and after Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel promised to ensure civil servants are paid on the 24th of each month.

Speaking at Campus on Monday, the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Barnado Erneo Bernardo Ochi, assured the public that the supplementary and substitute examinations were proceeding smoothly.

Dr. Ochi also said that classes for first-year students will begin on April 25, while lectures for senior students are scheduled to start in June.

He noted that approximately 4,000 students are enrolled, and 50% of them are currently taking their exams.

In separate remarks to reporters in Wau, the University’s Teaching Staff Chairperson, Joseph Lual Dario, confirmed that the exams had resumed due to the positive development regarding staff salaries.

Dario also emphasized that the government of South Sudan must honor its promises by ensuring timely salary payments moving forward.

