15th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Education | News   |   UBG students sit for exams after lecturers lift salary-related strike

UBG students sit for exams after lecturers lift salary-related strike

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 11 hours ago

Entrance of the University of Bahr el Ghazal | Credit | Gurtong

WAU, (Eye Radio) – Over 2,000 students from the University of Bahr el Ghazal are currently taking supplementary exams after the university’s staff lifted its prolonged strike over unpaid salaries.

Early this month, the Academic Staff Association and Workers’ Trade Union partially lifted the six-month strike – following the disbursement of their March 2025 salaries and after Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel promised to ensure civil servants are paid on the 24th of each month.

Speaking at Campus on Monday, the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Barnado Erneo Bernardo Ochi, assured the public that the supplementary and substitute examinations were proceeding smoothly.

Dr. Ochi also said that classes for first-year students will begin on April 25, while lectures for senior students are scheduled to start in June.

He noted that approximately 4,000 students are enrolled, and 50% of them are currently taking their exams.

In separate remarks to reporters in Wau, the University’s Teaching Staff Chairperson, Joseph Lual Dario, confirmed that the exams had resumed due to the positive development regarding staff salaries.

Dario also emphasized that the government of South Sudan must honor its promises by ensuring timely salary payments moving forward.

 

Popular Stories
Prof. Jok raises concern over U.S. visa revocation affecting 2,000 S. Sudanese 1

Prof. Jok raises concern over U.S. visa revocation affecting 2,000 S. Sudanese

Published April 10, 2025

South Sudan to export 17 young workers to UAE 2

South Sudan to export 17 young workers to UAE

Published April 14, 2025

SSNBS disposes substandard yellow peas, maize imported via Uganda 3

SSNBS disposes substandard yellow peas, maize imported via Uganda

Published April 10, 2025

Economic cluster approves SSP.62 billion for farming ahead of rainy season 4

Economic cluster approves SSP.62 billion for farming ahead of rainy season

Published April 9, 2025

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda 5

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda

Published April 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AIDS commission says South Sudan has two years of HIV drugs

Published 3 hours ago

Education ministry announces long-awaited CPE results with pass rate of 94.9%

Published 4 hours ago

GPAA launches oral cholera vaccination campaign

Published 4 hours ago

SPLM-IO says members fled Juba in fear of their lives, did not abandon peace deal

Published 6 hours ago

Two years into Sudan war, Norway urges rapid end to the crisis

Published 7 hours ago

U.S. visa ban prompts South Sudan embassy to advise citizens against international travels

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.