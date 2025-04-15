Govt to hire firm to develop concept design of South Sudan-Ethiopia road

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The National Minister of Roads and Bridges is contracting a consultancy firm to do feasibility studies and develop a concept design for the ambitious 220-kilometer road linking South Sudan with Ethiopia.

The two neighbors have signed a $738-million financial agreement in May 2023 to build the crucial highway. It will link Ethiopia’s Fagak to South Sudan through the northeastern border towns of Paloch, Mathiang, and Maiwut.

On June 25, 2024, South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) ratified the Ethiopia-South Sudan financial agreement to build a cross-border highway.

Speaking on April 12, 2025, on his way to Ethiopia, roads minister Simon Mijok Mijak, said preparations were ongoing for a major road project intended to connect South Sudan with Ethiopia

Mijak acknowledged delays in the project but assured citizens that progress is underway.

He stated that five companies have been shortlisted and after the screening process is completed, the winning consultant will join the ministry’s engineers on the ground to develop a concept design for the road.

“After this exercise, the expectation is that the selected consultancy firm will go to the ground with the team of my engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges and this will produce the concept design for the road,” Mijak said.

“This exercise is necessary because the project has delayed, we accept that, but the Ministry of Roads assures the people of South Sudan that this road facility is going to benefit the region as it is going to be a regional integration road and connectivity.”

Minister Mijak emphasized the project’s importance in enhancing regional integration and connectivity. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the highway infrastructure to boost economic and social ties across the region.

