Lakes State health workers call for timely pay

Health workers in Lakes State have raised an urgent call for timely incentives and the issuance of professional licenses to enhance healthcare services.

They expressed these concerns during belated celebrations of the International Nurses and Midwives Day held on Monday in Rumbek under the theme: “Our Nurses, Our Future: Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economics.”

Acting Director General of the Ministry of Health, Joseph Manyiel, acknowledged the dedication of health workers to saving lives across Lakes State and South Sudan.

However, he said the delay in incentive payments from health partners has impacted health care services in the state

“Health workers cannot be expected to work day and night and then face delays in receiving their rightful incentives at the end of the month. We are committed to working with partners to solve this problem soon.”

Meen Santos, who is the Chairperson of the Midwives and Nurses Association in Lakes State, has similarly voiced this call.

Santos said consistent financial support is not only helpful but essential, given the ongoing economic crisis facing nurses and midwives in South Sudan.

“Our duties are heavy, demanding, and relentless. We urge UNICEF to return to the previous system under the Health Pool Fund, which ensured timely incentive payments,” he said.

Beyond financial incentives, Santos called for enhanced professional recognition and licensing, adding that it will empower them to serve our communities more effectively and independently.”

Both Santos and Acting Director Manyiel praised the peace and improved security in Lakes State, which they said has eased some of the heavy burdens on health workers.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Ding Wol, a midwife at Rumbek State Hospital, called for respect, cooperation, and sympathy from all health personnel to function effectively.”

Her colleague and nurse, Andrew Chol Majak, stressed the need for an ethical reminder to all health workers, saying: “Never do any wrong against human life, take care of every patient without bribery, and protect yourself from harm.”

Health Challenges

The health sector started crumbling on June 30th, 2024, after the Health Pool Fund faced out its 12-year support of essential health service delivery on 30th June 2024, and transitioned into the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP)

The project was led by the UK Government with joint funding from the Governments of the United States, Canada, Sweden, the EU delegation, and GAVI the Vaccine Alliance.

Since its closure, many health facilities across the country have plunged into crisis, with many healthcare workers abandoning their work due to non-payment and medical supplies.

