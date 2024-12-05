5th December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Namibia elects first female president amid controversy

Namibia elects first female president amid controversy

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Namibia's Vice President and SWAPO presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah gestures after casting her vote in the elections in Windhoek, Nov. 27, 2024

Namibia has elected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as its first female president, according to results released by the country’s electoral commission on Tuesday, December 3.

According to Voice of America, her rivals have announced plans to challenge the results in court, alleging irregularities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, is the current vice president. Her victory will extend SWAPO’s 34 years in power since it led Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

She received roughly 57% of valid votes in the presidential race, according to a breakdown given by the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah needed to secure more than 50% of the votes to secure a win.

“The Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said after being declared president-elect.

She joined SWAPO in the 1960s when it was fighting for independence and has served in numerous senior roles including foreign minister in the democratic era.

Her main challenger in this election was Panduleni Itula from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party, who came second with roughly 26% of votes.

Namibians voted separately for the National Assembly. SWAPO won a majority there, securing 51 of the 96 elected seats. The IPC won 20 seats and will be the official opposition.

The IPC has said it will challenge the results in court, calling the electoral process “deeply flawed.”

The Nov. 27 vote was marred by technical difficulties and ballot paper shortages, leading to a delay in results as voting was extended in some places.

Political analysts had said a SWAPO victory was uncertain due to growing frustration with high levels of unemployment and inequality, but that the party retained strong roots in rural areas and loyalty among older voters due to the national liberation struggle.

Analyst Rakkel Andreas said Nandi-Ndaitwah had managed to unite different factions within SWAPO and that her reputation had not been tarnished by corruption allegations, unlike other party members.

“She is a stateswoman. She has been in some form of leadership since we gained independence,” Andreas said. “She understands the system.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 1

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 2

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 3

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban 4

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban

Published December 2, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Designer of Coat of Arms thanks President Kiir for recognizing his work

Published 38 mins ago

Namibia elects first female president amid controversy

Published 2 hours ago

Unknown flu-like disease kills at least 79 people in DR Congo

Published 3 hours ago

“Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

Published 7 hours ago

‘The time to act is now,’ Kuol Manyang urges at resumption of Tumaini

Published 8 hours ago

Unity State records suspected 195 cholera cases, 5 deaths

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.