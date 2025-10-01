Court readmits Machar’s lawyers after suspension over license

The Special Court trying First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven others over the Nasir incident has reinstated two defence lawyers who were earlier expelled after their practicing licenses expired.

Advocates Deng John Deng and Wernyang Kiir Wernyang were removed from the courtroom on Monday by order of Presiding Judge James Alala Deng for failing to present valid bar licenses, a mandatory requirement for lawyers representing clients in court.

This was after the prosecution team requested the court to remove the lawyers after not having renewed their licenses.

Speaking during the session on Wednesday, lead defence counsel, Advocate Geri Raimondo Legge, told the court this morning that the team had sought permission from the Chief Justice to allow Advocates Deng John Deng and Wernyang Kiir Wernyang to continue representing the accused.

Legge stated that the two advocates had been granted permission by the Chief Justice to resume defending the accused.

“We met the Chief Justice, President of the Supreme Court. And luckily, his Lordship adhered to our request, the two advocates, Deng John Deng and Warnyang Kiir Warnyang, [have been permitted] to appear before this Honorable Court to continue defending the accused according to the requirement of Article 19, Clause 7 of our Constitution, read together with Section 182 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 2008 Clause of South Sudan. Here are the original,” Legge said.

Responding to the submission, prosecutor Advocate Ajo Ohisa said the prosecution had no objection to the reinstatement.

“In the interest of justice, we welcome them back to proceed as granted permission by the Chief Justice. Just to check that, if this is for Wernyang Kiir Wernyang, we do not know whether that is for Deng John. So as, we are sure,” he said.

Presiding Judge James Alala ruled that the two advocates be allowed to resume their roles in the defense team, following the confirmation from the Supreme Court.

“Since the approval of the Chief Justice, since the presence of the Supreme Court has been produced, I think the two gentlemen are allowed to normally continue with their team. Thank you,” he said.

The trial continues on 3rd Friday, when the prosecution is expected to proceed with witness statements.

