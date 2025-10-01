Cattle conference vows enforcement of Kiir’s order in Central Equatoria

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Delegates at the cattle migration conference have agreed on ten resolutions to regulate grazing and resolve conflicts between herders and farmers. The key resolutions include enforcing the presidential order requiring all herders to return to their states of origin.

Addressing the delegates at the conference closing on Tuesday, September 30, Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel warned that the measures must be implemented without delay.

“Implementation is the bridge between vision and reality,” Governor Mujung stated. “Unless we translate these commitments into actions at the community, county, and state levels, the sacrifices made here will not be in vain.”

The resolutions also call for a nationwide audit of cemeteries, public awareness campaigns for peaceful coexistence, and new policies to regulate cattle movement statewide.

Governor Mujung pledged that the state government would establish a body to oversee implementation, ensuring accountability and security follow-up.

The conference was supported by the State Ministry of Peacebuilding, CEPO, and the IOM.

