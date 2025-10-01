Greater Pibor hands over two abducted children to Central Equatoria State

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) have formally handed over two abducted boys to the Central Equatoria State Government on Tuesday.

The children were abducted by armed men on 5th September 2025 at Khor Gana in Lokiliri Payam, along the Juba–Torit Road.

Speaking to the media after the handover, Leon Abe Brown, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, commended the joint efforts between Greater Pibor and Central Equatoria State authorities that led to the safe recovery of the children.

He said the handover followed a coordinated recovery effort.

Zendia Eluzai Abu, Central Equatoria State Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, confirmed that the children have now been safely reunited with their parents.

She further assured the public that her ministry will continue to support the affected families through counselling, trauma healing, and psychological care.

Minister Zendia stated: “We strongly condemn child abduction as it violates the rights of children. You can imagine the trauma of a child being forcefully weaned after abduction.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Kumen, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare in Greater Pibor, said several suspects linked to the abduction have been arrested and that security operations are ongoing to locate other missing children.

“The GPAA Government is committed to tracing missing children and apprehending all criminals involved in child abduction. We will continue working with our counterparts in Central Equatoria to ensure peace and security,” she said.

The Central Equatoria State Security Committee said it will work closely with Greater Pibor to track down perpetrators, rescue abducted children, and put an end to child abduction in the region.

