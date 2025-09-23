“Court open to citizens, media” – says judge as SSBC remains sole broadcaster of Machar trial

The judge presiding over the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and seven co-accused has reiterated his call for access to the public and the media although the state-run SSBC has remained the sole broadcaster of the proceeedings so far.

On Monday, journalists, including Eye Radio reporters who arrived to cover the opening of the high-profile trial, were denied access to the courtroom, a restriction that was again enforced today.

During today’s session, before adjourning the hearing to the following day, Presiding Judge James Alala reiterated his earlier statement that the trial is open to both the media and the general public

“We would like to inform the audience that the court is open to the public. I mentioned this yesterday that now the public hearing means citizens are allowed to access the court. Media, all media houses are allowed to access the court and report. They know how to report and what they are reporting. No way to close or to block any media house that is coming or any other interested citizen. So, this must be clear,” he asserted.

He said this is mandated by law.

While the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) has enjoyed unrestricted access to broadcast the proceedings yesterday and this morning, private media houses have been barred from entering the court for the second day.

On Monday, the journalists’ professional association condemned the denial of access, saying such actions undermine the principles of open justice and press freedom. Eye Radio and other media outlets were reportedly turned away by security personnel and denied entry to the court premises.

In a separate incident on Monday, self-styled activist and freelance journalist George Ruot Mut was arrested and detained by security forces for several hours before being released in the evening.

George was reportedly taken in a police vehicle after being accused of taking photographs of security personnel deployed along the roads leading to Freedom Hall. He was later released, and his gadgets were returned after some time.

