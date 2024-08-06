Clergy frustrated over renewed Kajo-keji, Yei displacements

Catholic clergy Alex Lodion has said he is disappointed to see new civilian displacements in Kajo-Keji and Yei River after voluntarily returning home from refugee camps to rebuild their livelihoods.

Last week, Kajo-Keji County Commissioner Phanuel Dumo said some area residents who had returned from refugee camps in Uganda were forced to flee after insecurity incidents in the area.

The report prompted Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadallah Wani to dispatch a five-member security team to the area following reported incidents of ambushes.

“Why do you have to keep our people all the time in the refugee camps? Our people in Kajo-keji have come back and many of them have promised they are not going back and because of these,”said Bishop Lodiong in a Sunday homily in Yei

The religious leader said about 400 other people have also been displaced in the areas of Otogo and Umbasi of Yei River County.

“I am so discouraged and disappointed to hear even here in Yei that there are still new displacement taking place particularly in Otogo and Umbasi areas.

“New civilians are being displaced about 400 plus here they are residing in the ECSS compound, who is this people,”he added.



The religious leader went on to appeal to those involved in disturbing the civilian population to engage in dialogue and address their differences.

According to Bishop Lodiong, there is no need to displace civilians during the farming season.

“If peace has come to this country, why do we have to displace our people again from their villages when it is a harvest time for them?

“Now you send them to die here of hunger and later on. I am quite sure those who displace them will eat what has been cultivated by these people, this is robbery.

“Solve your problem you armed people and politicians but don’t let our people be responsible for your problem.”

The security situation in the Greater Yei River of Central Equatoria has been unstable due to the presence of armed factions and occasional clashes.

Persistent insecurity, including incidents of ambushes, has forced many civilians to seek refuge in neighboring Uganda.

