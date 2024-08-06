3 elderly women succumb to hunger in Pochalla South

At least three elderly women reportedly starved to death last week in Pochalla South of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, according to the authorities there.

“They were 3 elderly women who died of hunger in side of Pochalla South,” Greater Pibor Information Minister Oleyo Akuer confirmed to EyeRadio on Monday.

The latest incidents bring the hunger-induced death toll in the area to 15.

Last month alone, 12 people were reported to have starved to death within two weeks in Likwangole of Greater Pibor Administrative Area .

Hunger has affected the entire administrative territory where supply routes from Juba, Eastern Equatoria and neighboring Ethiopia are hardly accessible.

Spokesperson AKuer said Pochalla Noth and South, Jebel Buma, Gumuruk and other areas are hit-hard by hunger.

“The hunger situation is still alarming in Pibor. It’s somehow in Likwangole because some humanitarian assistance has been taken there this month. Pochalla Noth and South, Jebal Buma, Gumuruk and other areas still experiencing hunger,” he added.



A national government delegation joined by representatives from the UN Mission in South Sudan flew to the area yesterday for a one-day flood assessment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



S. Sudan on high alert over mpox cases in neighboring countries Previous Post