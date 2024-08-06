6th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | National News | News | Uncategorized   |   3 elderly women succumb to hunger in Pochalla South

3 elderly women succumb to hunger in Pochalla South

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 8 hours ago

A woman roasting sorghum in Greater Pibor (Photo/VOA).

At least three elderly women reportedly starved to death last week in Pochalla South of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, according to the authorities there.

“They were 3 elderly women who  died of hunger in side of Pochalla South,” Greater Pibor Information Minister Oleyo Akuer confirmed to EyeRadio on  Monday.

The latest incidents bring the hunger-induced death toll in the area to 15.

Last month alone, 12 people were reported to have starved to death within two weeks in Likwangole of Greater Pibor Administrative Area .

Hunger has affected the entire administrative territory where supply routes from Juba, Eastern Equatoria and neighboring Ethiopia are hardly accessible.

Spokesperson  AKuer said Pochalla Noth and South, Jebel Buma, Gumuruk and other areas are hit-hard by hunger.

“The hunger situation is still alarming in Pibor. It’s somehow in Likwangole because some humanitarian assistance has been taken there this month. Pochalla Noth and South, Jebal Buma, Gumuruk and other areas still experiencing hunger,” he added.

A national government delegation joined by representatives from the UN Mission in South Sudan flew to the area yesterday for a one-day flood assessment.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 2

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 3

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team 4

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team

Published July 31, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 5

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan ratifies anti-terrorism financing convention

Published 8 mins ago

Arrests made in Juba weekend shootings, murders -Col. Dak

Published 28 mins ago

Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Published 2 hours ago

Internet society seeks dialogue over increased mobile tariffs

Published 2 hours ago

Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmakers to grill ministers over killings in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.