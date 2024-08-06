You are here: Home | Governance | Humanitarian | National News | News | Uncategorized | 3 elderly women succumb to hunger in Pochalla South
At least three elderly women reportedly starved to death last week in Pochalla South of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, according to the authorities there.
“They were 3 elderly women who died of hunger in side of Pochalla South,” Greater Pibor Information Minister Oleyo Akuer confirmed to EyeRadio on Monday.
The latest incidents bring the hunger-induced death toll in the area to 15.
Last month alone, 12 people were reported to have starved to death within two weeks in Likwangole of Greater Pibor Administrative Area .
Hunger has affected the entire administrative territory where supply routes from Juba, Eastern Equatoria and neighboring Ethiopia are hardly accessible.
Spokesperson AKuer said Pochalla Noth and South, Jebel Buma, Gumuruk and other areas are hit-hard by hunger.
“The hunger situation is still alarming in Pibor. It’s somehow in Likwangole because some humanitarian assistance has been taken there this month. Pochalla Noth and South, Jebal Buma, Gumuruk and other areas still experiencing hunger,” he added.
A national government delegation joined by representatives from the UN Mission in South Sudan flew to the area yesterday for a one-day flood assessment.
Published 8 mins ago
Published 28 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.