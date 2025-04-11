Cholera cases surge to 1,185 with 30 deaths in Gogrial region

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Gogrial East and West counties in Warrap State have reported a surge in cholera cases in the last three days, with a cumulative total of 1,185 and 30 related fatalities, as well as 237 currently admitted in health facilities.

South Sudan first declared the outbreak in October 2024 after recording cases in Upper Nile State – which has become a major transit point for refugees and returnees from Sudan. The crisis has rapidly spread across the country.

The Ministry of Health said the country has so far confirmed over 45,000 cases and over 800 fatalities across nine states and two administrative areas – with children being the most affected.

Meanwhile, Warrap Health Minister James Madhel said on Friday that the cases have risen from 946 and 29 deaths reported just on Tuesday, April 8. He added that cases continue to rise on each day despite the availability of cholera vaccines in the area.

He attributed this to inadequate clean drinking water, as locals depend on streams and river waters.

“The total number of cases as for today is 1,124. That is the cumulative total. So up to today, the total number of deaths is 30,” he said.

According to him, most of the cases are being reported from Gogrial West where the population depends entirely on river waters for domestic use. He said the area alone recorded cumulative cases of 1,124 with 191 admitted, while 933 have recovered.

Meanwhile, neighboring Gogrial East has recorded few cases of 61 and six deaths but it is yet to receive cholera oral vaccines.

“The current active cases in health facilities is 191 and the recoveries is 933. Those are the data for Gogrial West. For Gogrial East, the total number of cases is 61, with 6 deaths and the 46 being admitted in various health facilities, while the discharged is 15.”

World Health Organization (WHO) said the ongoing influx of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks like cholera and continues to exert pressure on an already fragile health system,

According to medical aid group MSF, persistent chronic gaps in healthcare, funding cuts, dire water and sanitation conditions and gaps in other essential services in South Sudan have also created the perfect conditions for cholera to spread.

MSF has added that violence in Upper Nile State is worsening the cholera outbreak as it hinders access to medical care for several remote villages – where people nurse the disease at homes without lifesaving oral rehydration solutions.

Save the Children said on April 9, that five children with cholera were among eight people who perished while on a three-hour difficult journey to seek medical treatment in Akobo County in Jonglei State, following the closure of their local health services over lack of funding.

