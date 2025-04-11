With Amref support, a young humanitarian dedicates to saving lives

WARRAP STATE, (Eye Radio) – Josephine Achol, a young aid worker in Tonj of Warrap State, reflects on her enduring passion to alleviate suffering and her humanitarian service, where after joining relief organization Amref, she finds herself at the frontline of the fight against malnutrition facing the rural communities.

Achol, now aged 26, comes from a humble family in Tonj North County. She graduated from high school in 2018 and enrolled in a three-month computer course before she came to Juba and pursued a nine-month Course in Nutrition.

“Finding a job in Juba was difficult, so I returned to Tonj, determined to put my knowledge into practice,” Achol said.

After returning to Tonj in November 2019, Achol approached Tonj Civil Hospital to request an opportunity to volunteer. The hospital administration accepted her as an Intern.

“I started in the Stabilization Center at the Hospital in Tonj South, where I learned how to prepare Therapeutic Milk for malnourished children. A nurse named Regina mentored me, teaching me the essentials of nutrition and care.”

Eager to learn and wanting to do more, Achol requested to rotate through the Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) and the Targeted Supplementary Feeding (TSFP) Centers.

Here, she was exposed to experienced Nutrition Assistants working with Amref, where she learned important work details including how to register patients, conduct screenings, and manage cases.

“My dedication did not go unnoticed. Staff from Amref saw my commitment and encouraged me. Even though I wasn’t earning a salary, I continued volunteering for six months because I found fulfillment in the work that I did for my community.”

“My colleagues noticed my struggle, and on their own initiative, they would contribute small amounts to help me with transport and my basic needs. It was a difficult time, but their support kept me going.”

– A Life-changing Opportunity –

Achol’s professional future remarkably changed in September 2020, when she applied for a job opening announced under the Amref – CCM partnership.

“I was nervous but applied, trusting wholeheartedly in my faith,” she recounted. But luck was on her side, as out of 15 shortlisted candidates, Achol was the only female to make it to the final oral interview.

“When I received the call from HR informing me that I had been selected as a Nutrition Assistant, I couldn’t believe it. I remember a time when I prayed for just a small paid opportunity—anything that could earn me even $50.”

“When I received my first salary, it was beyond what I had imagined. My colleagues laughed at how shocked I was. That moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in my life.”

While earning salary makes it possible for Achol to effectively perform her duty, her major motivation is a sense of calling to make positive impact on the lives of others.

She wakes up every morning, prepares for work and makes herself ready to meet patients – mainly mothers who arrive daily with sick or malnourished children – and teaches them the importance of seeking treatment early before malnutrition worsens.

“Many parents wait until a child is critically ill before seeking help. After education, I conduct screenings to identify cases of moderate and severe acute malnutrition (SAM).”

“I also screen pregnant and lactating mothers to assess their nutritional needs. We are two Nutrition Assistants at the facility, so we divide tasks—one screens while the other handles treatment and distribution of supplies, assisted by two Community Nutrition Volunteers (CNVs).”

On a typical day, Achol and her colleagues admit about 40 children, and handle around 20 patients at the Outpatient Therapeutic Programs (OTP) center.

After they are registered and screened, the mothers receive nutritional supplements, and take instructions on the schedule of their follow-up appointments.

“One of the most memorable cases I’ve handled was a 10-month-old child from Tonj who was severely malnourished. At first, I wasn’t sure if the child would survive,” Achol stated.

“For a full year, we treated this child, and despite the challenges we faced, she fully recovered. Seeing that child healthy again reminded me why this work is so important – why I did it in the first place.”

She says many families wrongly believe malnutrition is a spiritual matter, and seek help from herbalists instead of professional medical care.

Achol said such misconceptions and cultural beliefs are a particular challenge, as families only realized that the patient needs medical attention when their situation is already critical.

“There were many misconceptions in the community about malnutrition. Families were used to eating only one type of food. Through continuous health education, we have helped change mindsets, and more families now understand the importance of balanced nutrition.”

Thanks to the nutrition project of WFP and Unicef through Amref Health Africa in South Sudan, Achol said communities in Tonj are learning about good feeding and changing their lives.

Determined to boost her knowledge on public health and nutrition, Achol has enrolled in a Diploma Program. However, however, financial constraints have made it difficult for her to complete her studies.

“With recent budget cuts from USAID, the challenges have increased. However, I am determined to find a way—I run a small shop in town and plan to start a vegetable garden to raise funds for my studies.”

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work in this field. Despite the hardships, I know that every child we help, every mother we educate, and every life we save is a step toward a healthier community.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter