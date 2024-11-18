19th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Regional   |   CEPO pledges SSP7.5M to support Eye Radio’s coverage of Tumaini Initiative

CEPO pledges SSP7.5M to support Eye Radio’s coverage of Tumaini Initiative

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has pledged to offer 7.5 million South Sudan pounds ($1.500) to support Eye Radio’s efforts to return live coverage of the Kenya-mediated peace talks between the government and opposition groups.

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani announced the donation on Monday and called on other well-wishers and stakeholders to help sponsor the station’s live coverage of the day-to-day negotiation process.

He emphasized the importance of media in informing and updating the South Sudanese people about the Tumaini Initiative aimed at bringing on board opposition groups for an inclusive transition to democracy.

“Radio plays a dominant and outstanding role in creating communication between citizens and elite groups, being civil society, being stakeholders. As CEPO – one of stakeholders there, we will offer 1,500 USD to ensure that Eye Radio is on the ground,” he said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

Eye Radio was covering the Tumaini Initiative from June this year, but due to financial constraints, its team returned to Juba.

While in Nairobi, the station’s journalists managed to initiate live broadcast of the views of all the stakeholders in the peace process and provided timely updates.

“In South Sudan right now, the number one mode of communication is radio, because Radio carry accuracy compared to social media. When Eye Radio was there, Eye Radio was able to relay lively what is happening on the ground.”

“I will take this opportunity to appeal to our friends of South Sudan that we need to see Eye Radio sponsored to go to Tumaini to attend, to report directly from there.”

Mr. Yakani said he will try to encourage the mediation team to provide an opportunity for South Sudan media to cover their peace process.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 3

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 4

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 5

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLA-IO spokesperson in WBGs refutes rumored tension

Published 10 hours ago

CEPO pledges SSP7.5M to support Eye Radio’s coverage of Tumaini Initiative

Published 10 hours ago

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published 11 hours ago

SSOMA claims govt inserted ‘anti-Tumaini elements’ in new team

Published 12 hours ago

Parliament adjourns sitting to prepare budget for Kiir’s assent

Published 13 hours ago

Over 40 pupils could miss CPE exams in Tonj North: NEC

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.